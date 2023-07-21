A 66-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Valley Road, B’kara on Friday afternoon, the police have said.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 pm, when the 66-year-old B’kara resident was struck by a Volkswagen Golf being driven by a 33-year-old man from Floriana.

The victim was given first aid on site and taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where she was certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Magistrate Caroline has opened an inquiry and a police investigation on the incident is still ongoing.