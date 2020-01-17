A Marsascala woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries on Friday afternoon following a major collision close to the Msida skate park.

The 47-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Corolla on Triq Dun Karm at around 1pm when she collided with an Alfa Romeo Mito driven by an 18-year-old woman from Naxxar.

A medical team was called to the scene and quickly took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where she is being treated.

Thankfully, a five-year-old girl who was also riding in the woman’s Toyota was not hurt in the crash. The 18-year-old Alfa Romeo driver was also unhurt.

Magistrate Nadine Lia is leading a magisterial inquiry into the crash. The police said they are investigating further.