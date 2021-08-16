A 36-year-old woman has been badly injured in a car crash in Santa Venera on Monday morning.

The collision happened at 8.15am on Triq Misraħ il-Barrieri.

Police said a Nissan Juke driven by the 36-year-old woman from Birkirkara was involved in an incident with a Qashqai driven by a 44-year-old woman from Gharghur.

The 36-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where her condition was certified as grievous, while the 44-year-old escaped with minor injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.