A 23-year-old woman was seriously injured when she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree in St Julian's late on Saturday.

The police said the crash happened at 11.30pm at Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli as the woman from Qormi was driving a Suzuki Swift.

She was helped out of the wreckage by members of the Civil Protection Department and given first aid by an ambulance crew before being hospitalised.

Man injured in Valletta argument

In a separate case, the police said a 51-year-old man from Valletta suffered serious injuries during an argument.

The police were alerted to the case when the man staggered into Valletta police station at 11.30pm and reported that he had been assaulted by another man in Old Theatre Street.

He was hospitalised and a search is underway for the aggressor