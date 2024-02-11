A 29-year-old Nepalese woman was seriously injured on Sunday after she fell around two storeys from a balcony.

The incident happened at around 2am, in a private residence in Triq San Ġużepp in Pietà.

According to police investigations, the woman, a resident of Pietà, fell around two storeys from a balcony.

A medical team assisted and an ambulance took her to Mater Dei Hospital for necessary treatment.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry into the case, which is also being investigated by the police.