A 37-year-old woman who lives in Għargħur is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car in Żejtun.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Alfredo Cachia Zammit at 1pm.

The victim, who is English, was hit by a Toyota Passo that was being driven by a 58-year-old woman who lives in Żabbar.

She was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.