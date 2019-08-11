Updated 10.40am

A woman was seriously injured and another eight people, including three young boys, suffered grievous or slight injuries in a traffic accident in Għajnsielem early on Friday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imġarr at 1am.

The woman who was seriously injured is a 41-year-old Latvian who lives in Swieqi. She was a passenger in a Jago Geep that was being driven by a 43-year-old Norwegian man who lives in Kerċem. Also in the Jago were a 51-year-old German man who lives in Xagħra and a 47-year-old American man who lives in Victoria. The three men suffered grievous injuries.

The Jago was involved in a collision with a Daihatsu Terios that was being driven by a 36-year-old woman from Nadur who was slightly injured in the crash. A 45-year-old Canadian woman sitting in the passenger seat was also slightly injured. Two boys aged nine and 14 who were seated in the back were grievously hurt in the crash, while a third child, a boy aged 11, was slightly injured.

All the people involved in the accident were taken to the Gozo General Hospital. The Latvian was later transferred to Mater Dei for further treatment.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.