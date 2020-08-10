A 47-year-old Swieqi woman was seriously injured on Sunday evening following an argument with a group of people at a place of entertainment on the Coast Road.

The police said in a statement on Monday that the Spanish woman was injured following a brawl with a group of people which included two men from Ħamrun, aged 30 and 24, four women aged 28, 35, 25 and 19 from Ħamrun, Tarxien and Marsa and a 16-year-old boy from Marsa.

The victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where she was treated for the serious injuries she had sustained.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Later, the police said a 19-year-old man from Ħamrun was seriously injured when he was struck with a hard object during a brawl at the same place later on Sunday.

The man was involved in an argument with two other men whose identity is not yet known.

The police is also investigating this case.