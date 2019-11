A woman from Mġarr was seriously injured on Sunday night when she lost control of the car she was driving and crashed.

The police said on Monday that it had been informed at 11.30pm on Sunday about an accident on the Coast Road. It said the 22-year-old female driver was driving her Volkswagen Polo along the road when she lost control and crashed.

She was rushed to hospital by ambulance where she was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

The police are investigating.