A woman from Gżira suffered serious injuries in a collision between a motorbike and a car on the Coast Road on Thursday.
Photo: Malta Police Force
The 30-year-old was driving a Yamaha motorbike, while the car, a Toyota Proace, was being driven by a 38-year-old Libyan man from Pieta.
The Police said the incident happened at 9pm.
They were both driving towards St Julian's.
A Magisterial inquiry led by Donatella Frendo Dimech is underway.
Police investigations are ongoing.
