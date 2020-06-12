A woman from Gżira suffered serious injuries in a collision between a motorbike and a car on the Coast Road on Thursday.

Photo: Malta Police Force

The 30-year-old was driving a Yamaha motorbike, while the car, a Toyota Proace, was being driven by a 38-year-old Libyan man from Pieta.

The Police said the incident happened at 9pm.

They were both driving towards St Julian's.

A Magisterial inquiry led by Donatella Frendo Dimech is underway.

Police investigations are ongoing.