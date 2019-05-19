A 68-year-old woman was seriously injured on Monday morning when she was hit by a car in Triq il-Qbajjar, Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The incident happened at about 10.45 when the 68-year-old, from Żebbuġ, Gozo, was hit by a pick-up driven by a 46-year-old man from Kerċem, the police said.

The police are investigating.