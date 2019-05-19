A 68-year-old woman was seriously injured on Monday morning when she was hit by a car in Triq il-Qbajjar, Żebbuġ, Gozo.
The incident happened at about 10.45 when the 68-year-old, from Żebbuġ, Gozo, was hit by a pick-up driven by a 46-year-old man from Kerċem, the police said.
The police are investigating.
PREVIOUS
Man risks losing €21,000 in bail bonds after being accused of stalking his ex
NEXT
New UK bank note to feature mathematician Turing
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.