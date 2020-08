A 65-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Naxxar.

The police said the woman, who is from Għajnsielem, lost control of her Toyota Passo and crashed into a tree.

The accident happened in Triq l-Imdawra at 7.30am.

Members of the Civil Protection Department assisted the woman and an ambulance took her to Mater Dei Hospital.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.