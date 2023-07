A 54-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa was seriously injured when the motorcycle she was riding as a passenger was involved in a collision with a car on Selmun Hill on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at 5pm and involved a Renault Megane driven by a 47-year-old man from Mqabba.

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Birzebbuga, suffered slight injuries. The accident caused a major traffic jam until the vehicles were cleared.