A 34-year-old woman was rushed to hospital on Sunday night after she was stabbed in Żabbar, police said.

The incident happened just outside the St Patrick's football club, corner with Triq is-Santwarju at 8.15pm.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. Both the aggressor and the woman are from Safi.

The relationship between the two has not yet been established.

She was operated right away upon her arrival at Mater Dei Hospital, according to a police spokesman. Her condition is not yet known.

Police are investigating.

An inquiry is ongoing.