A woman who stabbed her partner with a knife during a row in their kitchen has been jailed for two years.

Desislava Vasileva Maksimova, a 51-year old cleaner living at St Paul’s Bay, was sentenced to time in prison on Tuesday upon conviction over the violent January 11, 2020 incident.

That night, a heated argument broke out between the accused and her partner, escalating to the point that the woman allegedly grabbed a knife and hit the victim on the chest, inflicting grievous injuries.

His condition was certified as critical, but he eventually recovered.

Maksimova was subsequently arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm as well as trying to hide the traces of the alleged crime.

In fact, both she and her partner initially told police that “Libyan people” were responsible for the attack.

When the woman was arrested and arraigned, her lawyer argued that the violence had been triggered by her partner’s aggressive behaviour and that she had only acted in self-defence.

However, upon the evidence put forward the court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, concluded that the accused was guilty as charged and condemned her to a two-year effective jail term.

She was not found guilty of relapsing.

The court also ordered the accused to pay €2,471.74 by way of court expenses.

Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted.