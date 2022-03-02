Updated 8.30am

A man will be arraigned in court over the murder of a 47-year-old woman in Gozo.

The woman has been identified as Rita Ellul from Iklin. She is the second woman to be murdered in Malta in as many months.

The police said in a statement officials were called to a residence on Triq Dun Franġisk Mizzi, Għajnsielem on Saturday at around noon. The woman was found dead in one of the rooms.

On Tuesday an autopsy concluded that she had been murdered.

Sources told Times of Malta the cause of death is believed to have been asphyxiation and the suspect is her partner. Police sources said they believed the victim had been suffocated with her own bed duvet.

The police initially arrested two men - a Ghanaian and a Maltese man - in connection with the murder.

The Ghanaian will be arraigned in Gozo on Wednesday afternoon.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri will be appearing in court parte civile for the victim. Lawyer Joseph Grech is will be appearing for the alleged perpetrator.

More information soon.