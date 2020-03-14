A woman who recently went public after allegedly suffering years of abuse at the hands of her mother, has filed libel proceedings against her close relatives over what she described as an attempt to “discredit and silence her.”

The 23-year old had spoken out against domestic violence, pouring out her suffering. during an interview on One News, wherein she urged all victims to sum up courage and turn their back on such abusive situations.

The woman had recounted constant physical abuse at the hands of her mother.

The situation. she said, had escalated some four years ago, to the point that the physical suffering became unbearable.

“It was a matter of quit or die,” the alleged victim had said during the interview.

A couple of days later, her parents and siblings gave their own version to One News, strongly rebutting the woman’s allegations and attributing the situation inside the family home, to her “difficult and rebellious character.”

The family explained that she had refused all well-intentioned advice as well as professional help.

While regretting that matters had reached such a stage, the woman’s parents and sisters claimed that she had left them with no alternative but to speak out, to rebut her allegations, as “victims” of her own behaviour.

But the matter did not end there.

This week, the woman filed an application claiming damages against her relatives for “false and defamatory allegations” in her regard.

Their rebuttal, she said, was “an outrageous attack,” and a public manifestation of the violence she had long endured within the confines of her family home.

Such “victim-blaming” was nothing but an attempt to discredit and silence her, thus stopping her from sharing her personal ordeal which could serve as an eye-opener to other victims of domestic abuse.

The woman made reference to a 2018 judgment where her mother had been found guilty of threatening and insulting her and had been placed under treatment and restraining orders which were still in force today.

The application was signed by lawyers Carlos Bugeja and Rebecca Mercieca.