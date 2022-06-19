A 31-year-old woman was grievously injured in an accident in Balzan early on Sunday.

In a statement, the police said the accident happened on Vjal De Paule at around 1.30am. The 31-year-old woman from Birkirkara was driving an Audi A1 when the car crashed into two parked vehicles - a VW and a Hyundai.

The car was overturned on impact.

The woman had to be rushed to Mater Dei and was later found to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.