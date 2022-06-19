A 31-year-old woman was grievously injured in an accident in Balzan early on Sunday.
In a statement, the police said the accident happened on Vjal De Paule at around 1.30am. The 31-year-old woman from Birkirkara was driving an Audi A1 when the car crashed into two parked vehicles - a VW and a Hyundai.
The car was overturned on impact.
The woman had to be rushed to Mater Dei and was later found to have suffered grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us