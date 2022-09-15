An 85-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries on Wednesday when she was hit by a motorcycle in a traffic accident in Birkirkara, the police said on Thursday morning.

The woman, from Birkirkara, was hit by a Kentoya Viking motorbike that was being driven by a 33-year-old man from Victoria.

She was given first aid at the scene before being rushed to Mater Dei where her injuries were certified grievous.

Police investigations are ongoing.