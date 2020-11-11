A man who allegedly injured a woman with a knife was arrested by the police late on Tuesday.

The police said the 38-year-old Libyan was held after having assaulted the woman during an argument in St Paul's Bay.

The alarm was raised by the woman who stopped policemen who were on patrol in Pioneers Road at about 5.30pm. The 38-year-old from Birkirkara described how she had just been assaulted.

A medical team assisted the woman and took her to hospital, where she was found to be seriously injured.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.