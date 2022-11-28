A man and a woman was hospitalised after suffering smoke inhalation in a blaze at her Msida apartment on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at Triq Garcin at 3pm in an apartment two floors above a childcare centre.

The woman, 69, and the man, 40 was helped out of her second-floor residence by fire-fighters of the Civil Protection Department.

Nearby properties, including the childcare centre, were evacuated as a precaution.