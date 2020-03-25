A woman who attempted a hold-up at a betting shop was warded off by a shop attendant, causing a scarf hiding her face to slip as she fled, a court was told on Wednesday.

The case happened in the evening of March 16 at an establishment in Rue D'Argens, Gzira. Details were given in court during the arraignment of Ellie Briffa, 26, who pleaded not guilty to the botched hold-up.

The court was told that as the woman fled, her face was partially uncovered, enabling the police to identify her from CCTV footage.

The woman was accused of attempted theft aggravated by violence, as well as with having allegedly held the shop attendant against his will.

She was further charged with breaching the terms of a suspended sentence and relapsing.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli turned down a request for bail, remanding the woman in custody.

In the light of new measures necessitated by the current COVID-19 outbreak, persons who are denied bail are not being immediately taken to Corradino prison, but are being detained separately for a quarantine period of 14 days.

This measure is intended to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Colin Sheldon prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was legal aid counsel.