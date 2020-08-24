A 50-year-old woman from Marsascala was treated for injuries after she was attacked by a dog while at the beach in Xemxija on Monday.

A police spokesperson said that the woman was bitten on the legs several times as she fought off the dog at about 11.30am.

A 29-year-old man from Birkirkara attempted to help her and was also attacked by the dog.

The victims were given first aid on site and taken to a health centre for further treatment.