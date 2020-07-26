Police have arrested a 49-year old woman wanted in Slovakia for financial and economic crimes.

In a statement, police said investigations revealed the woman, a Slovak national, was living and working in Malta. She was placed under surveillance until she was arrested on Saturday afternoon at her home in Mellieħa by officers from the Central Intelligence and Analysis Unit.

The woman was subject to a European Arrest Warrant issued by Slovak authorities.

She is expected to be arraigned in the coming days, and to face extradition procedures to return her to Slovakia.