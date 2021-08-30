A young mother, who is currently facing prosecution over her alleged involvement in a violent robbery three years ago, landed in fresh trouble after repeatedly failing to sign the bail book over the past year.

Donna Borg, 27, had been arraigned as one of a trio who back in 2019 violently robbed a 79-year old wheelchair-bound man at his Birżebbuġa home.

The woman was granted bail last year but had failed to abide by the court’s order to regularly sign the bail book despite having being warned several times, prosecuting Inspector Lydon Zammit told the court.

The woman’s legal aid lawyer informed the court that he could not assist her because he also happened to assist her estranged mother as legal aid counsel in separate proceedings.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia exempted the lawyer from his brief in view of the conflict of interest.

While waiting for a substitute lawyer, the woman pleaded with the court in tears, begging not to be remanded in custody.

But the magistrate explained that unless she sought help to overcome her drug dependency, she would not succeed alone.

The tearful woman explained that her six-year-old child was being looked after by a female relative while she sought treatment for her drug habit.

As the arraignment proceeded, the accused appeared to have a sudden change of heart, insisting on registering a guilty plea so as to face sentencing today.

But the court would not allow that guilty plea unless the woman first sought legal advice.

While turning down her request for bail, the magistrate urged the accused to seek help and trust those who could help her overcome her social problems.

“Calm down, push aside your anger and lend an ear to those who wish you well,” urged the Magistrate, advising the young mother to turn her life around and let others help her.

“You can do it if you don’t lose heart,” Magistrate Farrugia urged the accused, also minuting a note to the director at Corradino Correctional Facility to properly assess the woman’s current condition.