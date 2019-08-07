One of the residents of an apartment block that collapsed into a building site in June has said has been left "in the dark" with no update on what will happen to her home.

Janet Walker, 44, lost her home along Mimosa Street, Guardamangia, two months ago, in the third such building collapse in as many months.

On Tuesday, she said she was unsure what the authorities were doing about the situation.

“One moment you are inside happy with your surroundings, a moment after you are out. 61 days after and we are still out with no idea of the outcome, five families in total,” she wrote.

In all, 14 adults and two children were evacuated from five apartments after the collapse, which took place following excavation works at a neighbouring site.

The collapse spurred authorities to action, with the Prime Minister ordering a halt to all excavation and demolition works and amendments to construction site laws rushed through parliament.

Reports filed, but no response

In her Facebook post, Ms Walker said she had tried to file reports to the Planning Authority, Building Regulations Office, as well as the developer and their architects before the collapse had happened.

“I have all the documents. I have got my own architect and lawyer and paid from my own pockets to not end up homeless,” she said, asking why she was being left in the lurch.

The scene of the collapse. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Recounting her ordeal, Ms Walker said she had been laughed at by the developer’s architect.



“They tried to ridicule me, the developer has tried to intimidate me with his hands shaking in my face! I will not stop until all of us are back in and safe,” she wrote.