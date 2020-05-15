A woman, whose plans to rob a Gzira betting shop were upset when she was warded off by the shop attendant, has landed a 21-month jail term after admitting to the crime.

Ellie Briffa, 26, had originally pleaded not guilty upon her arraignment in March, days after the botched hold up at the commercial outlet in Rue D’Argens. The woman had backed off after the outlet's shop attendant resisted her attempts to make off with the money.

As she ran out of the shop, a scarf covering her face had partially slipped, making it easier for investigators to identify her through CCTV footage.

The woman had been tracked down and charged with the attempted robbery, holding her victim against his will, breaching a previous suspended sentence and relapsing.

She was subsequently remanded in custody when her request for bail was turned down.

As the case continued on Friday, the accused admitted to the charges against her, confirming her guilty plea even after being granted sufficient time to reconsider and also after being warned of the consequences of such a decision.

After hearing submissions on punishment the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, condemned the woman to a 21-month effective jail term. This after taking note of her early guilty plea as well as her criminal record.

The Court also noted the accused needed help to overcome her drug addiction.

As for her earlier punishment, of two years suspended for four years, the Court declared that the operative period was to run anew as from today.

The accused was also fined €116.47.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Colin Sheldon prosecuted