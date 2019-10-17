An elderly woman who suffers from dementia has been found after her daughter's appeal for help was shared thousands of times on social media.

Viviene Dimech was found in Sliema at around 3.30pm on Thursday by a woman who had seen Charlotte Dimech's Facebook appeal.

"She was happy when I found her, chatting away and oblivious to the worry caused," Charlotte said.

Other than some mild dehydration, the 82-year-old was in generally good health when she was found.

In a Facebook post at around midday, Charlotte Dimech said her mother, Vivienne, was last seen by her grandson in St Julian's on Thursday morning. She was wearing a pink dress with black flowers and a mustard yellow handbag. Ms Zammit also made use of a cane to assist her mobility.

The post was shared over 1,800 times and by 3.30pm, Ms Zammit was found. Her daughter thanked everyone who had helped.

"You have all been so amazing - people calling me with sightings," she said on Facebook. "I'm so grateful to you all. Thank you so so much. "

Ms Zammit's daughter, Charlotte Dimech said that her mother would not remember where she lived and that she could walk a considerable distance despite her use of a cane.

"She had walked everywhere, down to Ta'Xbiex, through Msida and back to Sliema again, "Charlotte said.