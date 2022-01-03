A woman with a gambling problem defrauded her employer out of almost €7,000 while working at a lotto booth, a court heard on Monday.

Joanne Borg, 33, from Mosta, admitted to the crime and was placed on probation. She faced charges of fraud, misappropriation as well as fabricating false evidence.

The prosecution explained that the woman had a gambling problem, as manifested by the sums she placed on bets.

Although she had returned to her former employer part of the misappropriated funds, some €6,820 were still due, the court was told.

The accused wept as she registered an admission, confirming her early guilty plea after being given time to reconsider.

When hearing submissions on punishment the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, was asked to consider a term of probation coupled with a treatment order so as to address the accused’s gambling problem.

In light of such considerations the court declared the woman guilty and placed her under a three-year probation order, coupled with three-year treatment and restraining orders.

The court remarked that today’s arraignment was to mark a new chapter in the accused’s life, whilst warning the woman that if she breached the court order she would face punishment for the original offence which in this case carried a maximum jail term of nine years.

The woman was also ordered to reimburse the outstanding sum in instalments which were to be passed on to the victim by the defence lawyer.

Inspectors Jonathan Ransley and Lydon Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyer Adriana Zammit was defence counsel.