An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a car while crossing Triq it-Tempesta in Qrendi.

The accident happened shortly after 8am on Monday when the woman, 81 from Qrendi, was hit by a car driven by a 30-year-old woman from Mqabba. She died on the scene.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is leading an inquiry. The police are investigating.