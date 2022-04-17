The exhibition Mara, currently on display at The Bureau by Iniala in Valletta, is both a celebration and statement of empowerment and fragility.

This collective exhibition features 15 female artists from different ages and paths within their artistic careers, each using different approaches that define their artistic statements and presence within the art world.

The artists are Seda Ertugrul Williams, Francesca Balzan, Katrina Diacono, Andrea Tachelet, Charlene Galea, Michela Grech, Anna Calleja, Abigail Agius, Jeni Caruana, Jade Zammit, Kim Sammut, Anna Grima, Emma Fsadni and Tina Mifsud.

Speaking to Times of Malta about the works, Marie Galea, who curated the exhibition produced by Marie Gallery 5, said that the contrast of empowerment and fragility is the exhibition’s central theme.

“These two terminologies do not entirely contradict each other. Instead, most of the time, they reflect an inner conflict. As women, we must embrace and cherish our differences and the experiences that make us who we are,” she said.

The artists highlight these elements using different perspectives, whether the female body or a state of personal acceptance, experiences, motherhood and childhood.

Beyond the actual physical works, Mara also hosted a performative piece by Charlene Galea called Soul Unwrapping, exploring and uncovering how the female body reacts to trauma and abuse.

Asked what aspects of womanhood the pieces consider and how they reflect some of the many facets of womanhood, Galea said the theme has been interpreted through a personal approach, reflecting the artists’ identity as women and embracing womanhood through different perspectives that ultimately tie it with the narrative and context.

“The exhibition serves as a space of collaboration between the artists themselves whereby they shared their experiences, processes and reflections with each other,” she concluded.

Mara is organised by Marie Gallery5. The exhibition is showing at The Bureau by Iniala, Valletta, until April 21.