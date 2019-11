The body of a woman was seen floating at sea in Balluta Bay on Tuesday.

It has now been taken ashore and taken to the mortuary by the police hearse.

A spokesman for the police said the police were informed of the floating body at 7.10am.

Once it was taken up, a medical team certified the woman dead.

The identity of the woman remains unknown at this stage. No personal belongings were found.

An inquiry and an autopsy are being held. The autopsy will help determine the cause of death.