A woman’s corpse was recovered from the sea in Gozo on Friday.

The body has been identified as that of a 43-year-old Austrian woman.

The police said they were informed that a body was seen floating close to San Blas Bay at around 9am.

Police from the Gozo district went on site where two people indicated to them where they had spotted the body.

The police requested the assistance of the Armed Forces of Malta and the Civil Protection Department who took the body to Mġarr Harbour, where a medical team and an emergency doctor from the Gozo Hospital certified the woman dead.

The cause is not yet known.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.