Women above the age of 60 can now undergo check-ups and receive treatment for menopause symptoms at the new gynaecology clinic at St Vincent De Paul home.

The new clinic will be available for women living in the residence and the community.

The clinic was inaugurated by Elderly Minister Jo-Etienne Abela, alongside the CEO of St Vincent De Paul, Josianne Cutajar on Monday.

Elderly Minister Jo-Etienne Abela on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The head of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mater Dei Hospital, Professor Yves Muscat Baron was also present during the inauguration.

The clinic will help women suffering from such symptoms and prevent conditions such as cancer or depression caused by menopause.

Menopause is a time that marks the end of a woman’s menstrual cycle and can happen between the age of 40-50. It is usually diagnosed after a woman has gone 12 months without a menstrual period.

St Vincent De Paul CEO Josianne Cutajar said the new clinic will ease pressures on a gynaecology clinic at Mater Dei Hospital. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Women experiencing menopausal symptoms can range from hot flushes, difficulty concentrating, and even bone density loss and such symptoms can continue post-menopause.

Speaking during the inauguration, Abela said the clinic will identify those women who might be at high risk of menopause-related illnesses and can be prevented at an earlier stage.

“Our focus is that we ensure a better quality of life not only for our residents but also the rest of the elderly community,” Abela said.

The clinic will also have a bone density scanner, which will measure the level of calcium and other minerals found in the patient’s bones.

There will also be an operation theatre, for small operations such as those of Biopsy D and C, and even swabbing procedures.

The clinic is a joint effort between the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Mater Dei Hospital and St Vincent De Paul, the CEO Josianne Cutajar said.

“This way, there will be less pressure at the clinic at Mater Dei, and we can identify women who are experiencing menopause symptoms and might need also geriatric care,” she said.

It was explained that this will also reduce the waiting time for women to see a specialist.