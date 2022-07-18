Birkirkara are set to launch their women’s title defence with a direct encounter against one of their main antagonists in Swieqi United.

Both teams faced each other in last season’s Women’s Knock-Out final with the Stripes winning 3-0 to secure another domestic double.

On the final day of last season, though, Birkirkara had to score last-minute equaliser to deny Swieqi and preserve their 69-league match unbeaten record.

