An 80-year-old woman died on Friday evening after she got caught under the wheel of a private bus she had just got out of.

The accident happened just outside of Villa Blanche in Ħal Far, where the woman was meant to attend an event being organised by MEP David Casa.

It is understood that the victim, who lived in Għaxaq, somehow got caught under one of the bus's wheels.

Casa cancelled the event as soon as he got to know about the accident.

He expressed his shock on Facebook upon being later informed that the person had died and offered her family his condolences.

The police and Civil Protection Officers are on site.

It has not yet been confirmed whether other people were injured in the accident.