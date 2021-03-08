Almost 250 women have united in solidarity with other women by donating handbags filled with essential items.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, the handbags - containing deodorants, moisturisers, tampons or sanitary pads, toothbrushes and toothpaste - were handed out to NGOs that work to support women who come from difficult backgrounds.

“We wanted these women to know they are not alone. They are part of a community of women,” said Australian born Dana Carmont, an entrepreneur and founder of the Female Entrepreneurs Malta community that organised the handbag collection as part of the Essentials Handbag Campaign.

Carmont moved to Malta four years ago to be with her Maltese mother. Once here, Carmont wanted to give something back to the community.

“I thought that on the occasion of Women’s Day I could give women in need something that made them feel special. A handbag is always a nice gift, so we thought of filling it with essentials,” she said.

Over the past months, the campaign was picked up by different women communities in Malta and Gozo. Women from all walks of life – from businesswomen to stay-at-home mums – donated in solidarity with women going through difficult times.

A total of 242 handbags filled with essentials were collected and handed over to St Jeanne Antide Foundation that supports vulnerable people, Dar Hosea that supports vulnerable women and victims of prostitution, Fondazzjonu Dar il-Hena that runs shelters for the homeless, Dar Merhba Bik that supports victims of domestic violence as well as government support agency Appogg.