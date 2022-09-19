For many reasons, July 31, 2022 was an important date, as the England Women’s football team defeated Germany in the final by two goals to one after extra time to secure European Championship success. But, while the women’s game had been on the rise for a while, this was the moment when it really was put on the map in a big way.

The women’s European Championships, held in England, were a rip-roaring success. Not only had thousands been in attendance at games around the country, millions tuned in to watch the action unfold on TV and online too, and not just in the host country. It was, without doubt, the most popular women’s football event of all time, increasing the spotlight on the game and bringing it more into the mainstream than ever before.

And it’s not just viewing figures and attendance numbers that were evidence of the increase in popularity of women’s football during and post-Euros, but there were other key indicators too, such as the betting activity that took place during the event. There were, for example, a record 1.5 million football bets placed.

The record 1.5 million bets, which isn’t the final total, represents a five-fold increase experienced by many sports book operators compared to the Women’s European Championships in 2017. So the growth of the women’s game and how it is viewed by many is quite staggering. And, if the success continues on the pitch under the guidance of Sarina Wiegman, you’d expect that this is only the beginning in England and for the Three Lions, who are now the European Champions.

You can look at the rise of English football on the international stage and recognise that Gareth Southgate guided England to the semi-finals at the 2018 Men’s World Cup. And that was followed up by a defeat in the Euros final at Wembley, with the World Cup later this year a chance to go one step further.

And now, under Wiegman, the England Women’s team have become European Champions, somewhat against the odds, and now they too will be aiming to become World Champions, with the tournament taking place in Australia and New Zealand next year. And, if they do come out on top, the women’s game and its popularity will only take another giant step forward.

As you will expect, the England women’s team are one of the favourites ahead of next year’s World Cup, alongside the likes of the US and Germany. So, it could well prove to be another period where millions of bets are placed, not only on the action such as games and in-play but on the outright winner too. And, with England one of those tipped to go well, that is only going to see more in the UK keen to get involved.

