The role of women in entrepreneurship and the business world is gradually evolving into greater empowerment. Despite this, gender disparities continue to limit business potential around societies worldwide.

‘Women in Entrepreneurship and Business’ is the next free webinar to be hosted by The Gozo Business Chamber in collaboration with Bank of Valletta and supported by the Ministry for Gozo NGO Assistance Scheme, a funding programme for Voluntary Organisations on the Island of Gozo. The webinar will be held on Thursday, March 11 between 2pm and 3:30pm.

The key speakers during this webinar will be Elaine Camilleri, Partner Tax Services at ACT; Alda Bugeja, an entrepreneur in the local crafts and artisanal sector; Marie Grech, Director at Frank Salt Real Estate; and Victoria Azzopardi, EU & Institutional Affairs Analyst at Bank of Valletta.

During the week of international women’s day, these four women, entrepreneurs or in business, will share their experiences, motivations, difficulties faced and what it means to be a woman in their respective role.

This webinar is one of a series of webinars organised or co-hosted by Bank of Valletta with the purpose of providing the best expertise, insights and practices to the local community.

Register for free on https://www.bov.com/Events/women-in-entrepreneurship-and-business.