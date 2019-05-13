Women living in domestic violence shelters and open centres in Malta feel they are struggling to achieve self-sufficiency and often feel unsafe in their centres, according to the results of a new research project.

Research carried out by six women who had themselves lived in institutional settings found that the overall living situation for women in these centres had actually worsened in recent years, and highlighted challenges ranging from financial troubles to lack of support and security, and psychological turmoil.

The project, led by the Jesuit Refugee Service and the Women’s Rights Foundation, was based on focus groups conducted in five shelters and open centres, with the goal of uncovering realities faced by residents and engaging with policymakers.

According to a report of the research published this week, there are an estimated 114 women living in institutional settings and open centres around Malta.

Many of these women were driven out of their homes as a result of domestic violence, while others sought refuge after escaping war and persecution in their countries of origin.

The report, entitled In This Together, found that the most prevalent issue among these women was the challenge of achieving self-sufficiency, including the difficulty in transitioning to living in their own home.

“As a result of the continuously increasing and unaffordable rent prices in the country, many are left with no choice but to apply for government housing,” the report points out, noting that some women had been on a waiting list for 15 years.

Women also highlighted financial difficulties: while some received social welfare benefits, these were often not enough to support children, and certain shelters imposed regular contributions which were considered too high in relation to the women’s benefits.

Moreover, women said they felt limited by the lack of training or educational courses to allow them to develop or better themselves, while those in open centres spoke of the lack of information on the different systems in Malta. Lack of hygiene and security were prominent issues among women living in open centres, with residents reporting rooms full of cockroaches and many without windows.

Women who complained spoke of being “punished” by being moved to even smaller rooms.

“Some women also expressed that they do not feel safe in the presence of certain male guards and fear leaving their rooms at night, even to go to the bathroom,” the report notes, adding that many women were reluctant to speak up for fear of repercussions.

Women also highlighted the lack of support to help them heal and grow from their experiences, which was often offered only in the most critical cases.

The report highlights the need for better psychological therapy as well as child care: “While the government offers free childcare services for working mothers, this is only offered once a woman has a promise of work,” it observes.

Moreover, women in shelters felt that staff members were not adequately trained to provide emotional support to victims of domestic violence, mainly due to a lack of understanding and knowledge of domestic violence issues.

Recommendations

■ Ensure clear standards for shelters and open centres and ensure that staff are trained to understand residents’ specific issues and support their recovery and wellbeing.

■ Provide better in-home courses – including language training, job skills and budgeting – and child-minding services.

■ Revise the rules on entitlement to social assistance to better assess individual needs and waive fees on residence and work permits and other essential documents until a women is self-sufficient.

■ Help women transition to independence by providing a sheltered housing programme with heavily subsidised rent for two or three years.

■ Speed up court processes for domestic violence and asylum procedures to allow women to achieve closure, and train legal aid lawyers to better support clients in these cases.