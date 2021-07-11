The last statistics have shown the tremendous impact that COVID-19 has had on women, affecting their health, their work and economic well-being in most of the countries around the world. At the same time, companies and organisations at the national and international level, have started recognising the issue and its potential damaging effect for the present and the future and providing supportive actions, programmes and funds.

Empowering and enabling women to improve their conditions and create fulfilment as also highlighted by Forbes is more and more a priority and promoting more women in leadership positions increases the chances of equitable and sustainable development for the organisations.

In this framework, the Women’s Leadership Across Cultures and Generations Development Programme’s aim is exactly to support and empower women around the world through training, coaching and mentoring in a virtual and international learning environment.

The programme addresses those women who want to improve their personal and professional skills as well as their opportunities at international level.

Through this (customisable) programme, participants should be more aware of themselves and of their capacities thanks to a safe and open environment for mutual learning, exchange and growth provided by the two organisers: Maura Di Mauro, intercultural trainer, coach and consultant, specialised in diversity and inclusion, sustainability and social innovation, and Viviana Premazzi, founder of Global Mindset Development GMD Malta, social entrepreneur and intercultural management trainer.

The programme is supported by DEA Community (Donne Che Ammiro), XSectorMentor, The FreeWebsiteGuy, DTS (Development Training Solutions), Destination You Coaching. It includes six training modules, focused on key topics such as communication across cultures and the development of flexibility and self-esteem in a working environment, where participants can have an active role sharing their views and personal experiences. Moreover, three team multicultural coaching and mentoring sessions are going to be provided, with international coaches and mentors.

The event will take place online from October 4 to 9, 2021, every day from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. The virtual communities and the multicultural team coaching and personalised mentorship activities will be completed by December 2021.

Early bird registrations are available until July 15 and will close permanently on September 15. To allow for more personal support and a more effective exchange environment, places are limited.

Full details about the programme and the enrolment modalities for individuals and groups are available from the webpage https://womenleadershipdevelopmentprogramme.com/.

In Malta, the programme is eligible for the Investing in Skills Jobsplus Scheme.

For more information, visit https://womenleadershipdevelopmentprogramme.com/ or send an e-mail to WLeadershipDP@gmail.com.

Maura Di Mauro can be contacted by e-mail at maura.dimauro@libero.it or by phone on +39 340 3238701. Viviana Premazzi can be contacted by e-mail at viviana@gmdmalta.com or by phone on +39 333 3884589.