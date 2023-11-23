The Assikura Women’s League continues this weekend with the final slate of fixtures before making space for the senior women’s national team who are on the brink of securing a historic promotion to League B of the newly-launched Nations League.

Hibernians will be eyeing the three points to make sure they remain in top position come the international break.

The Paolites are at the back of a hard-fought narrow win over rivals Mġarr United which propelled them to first place with 22 points.

