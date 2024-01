The Assikura Women’s League resumes this weekend with the first action of 2024 as Mġarr United and Swieqi United will meet in this Matchday’s highlight clash.

The Owls sit second on 27 points while the Greens are in third, trailing Swieqi by just one point.

Both sides are the back of victories in their last commitments of 2023 with Swieqi defeating Valletta while Mġarr beating Lija Athletic.

More details on SportsDesk.