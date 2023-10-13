After a lengthy three-week break due to the international window, the women’s national championship returns this weekend with old foes Hibernians and Birkirkara set to cross swords at the Centenary Stadium.

For champions Birkirkara, this will be just their third outing of the season having missed two weekends of action due to their commitments in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Jose Borg’s have picked up two wins from both games, against Lija Athletic and San Ġwann, scoring 19 goals and conceding none.

More details on SportsDesk.