There were 19,561 teaching and non-teaching staff in formal education during academic year 2021-2022, 5.2% more when compared to the previous academic year.

The National Statistics Office said on Wednesday that 10,229 were in teaching and academic roles while 9,332 were in non-teaching and administrative roles.

The majority were women, amounting to 69.8% of all teaching and non-teaching staff.

Classroom teachers and academic staff

Classroom teachers and academic staff in pre-primary to tertiary education institutions increased by 5.1% over the preceding academic year, totalling 10,229.

Of these, 25.2% were teachers at upper secondary and post-secondary non-tertiary levels, while 24.1% were teachers at the tertiary level.

The largest share of teaching personnel were females, at 66.1%.

Full-time teachers accounted for 82.1% of the total.

Total tertiary level male academic staff stood at 1,506 or 61%.

Slightly more than half of full-time classroom teachers and academic staff were engaged in lower secondary, upper secondary and post-secondary non-tertiary education (51.7% of full-time classroom teachers and academic staff).

The majority of part-time classroom teachers and academic staff were engaged in tertiary education (80.7%).

Age and nationality of teachers

A total of 16.5% of all teaching staff were aged between 30 and 34 years, followed by the 35 to 39 years age bracket, at 15.4%.

The largest proportion of foreign classroom teachers and academic staff were engaged in private institutions – with 37.8% of classroom teachers and academic staff working in private institutions being foreign.

The overall pupil-teacher ratio stood at 8.8 pupils per teacher. The highest ratio was recorded in private schools, at 11.5 pupils per teacher, whereas the lowest ratio was in state schools at 7.9 pupils per teacher.

Non-teaching staff

Non-teaching staff in education amounted to 9,332, an increase of 5.2% when compared to the previous academic year.

Women represented 73.7% of the total non-teaching staff.

More than half of the non-teaching personnel were teacher aides, totalling 4,717, or 50.5% of all non-teaching staff.

A total of 1,479 persons were engaged as school or higher level administration staff (15.8% of all non-teaching staff), a further 1,277 and 1,224 were engaged in school or higher level management and as maintenance and operations staff respectively (13.7% and 13.1% of all non-teaching staff).

More than a third of teacher aides were aged between 30 and 39 years – 36.7%.

The majority (67.3%) were engaged in state-run institutions. About two in every five teacher aides were engaged in primary education (42.9% of teacher aides).

The total number of persons engaged in school-level management and higher-level management roles stood at 1,277, registering an increase of 7.8% when compared to academic year 2020-2021.