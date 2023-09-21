Women’s football across the European continent will usher into a new era as the newly-launched UEFA Women’s Nations League kicks off this week.

While there might have been some reluctance, especially from the top-ranked nations, towards the introduction of this competition, the Nations League has already become an important fixture in the men’s calendar.

High-profile nations like Portugal, France, and Spain – winners of the first three editions – have all eyed this silverware as an important addition to their trophy cabinet.

On the other hand, for low-ranked nations like Malta, the Nations League offers the opportunity to vie for a potential promotion while facing par-level teams.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta Sports website...

