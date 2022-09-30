The presence of three female referees at the World Cup in Qatar will send “a strong sign”, said one of those women selected on Thursday.

“It’s a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that country. I’m not a feminist spokesperson, but if this can make things happen…” said trailblazing French referee Stephanie Frappart.

The 38-year-old is one of 36 referees selected for the November 20-December 18 tournament being staged in the conservative Gulf state.

Click here for full story.