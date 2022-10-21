The draw for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup takes place on Saturday in Auckland with the women’s game at an all-time high and the United States and England the teams to beat.

Germany, Sweden, France and Spain will also be sides to watch out for when the draw is held in New Zealand’s largest city from 7:30pm (0630 GMT).

The World Cup will be staged at 10 stadiums in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

