If you ask Austria and Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger what makes the women’s game special, she will tell you “honest football.”

“You can see the true passion that the female athletes have in pursuing the career that they love,” Zinsberger told the Times of Malta.

Between 2019 and 2022, there has been exponential growth in the game thanks to the boost injected by two major tournaments – the 2019 World Cup in France and the European Championships held in England, last summer.

This exposure helped to raise the profiles of a lot of women footballers who are now popular across the globe.

Consequently, this has allowed the female players to be vocal on several issues that concern both their game and the social community.

