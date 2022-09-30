The record attendance for a women’s Rugby World Cup match is set to be broken after New Zealand organisers said Friday more than 30,000 tickets have been sold for the opening day.

Auckland’s Eden Park will kick the tournament off on October 8 with a triple bill when South Africa play France, Fiji face England and New Zealand host Australia.

The previous record attendance at a women’s Rugby World Cup was the final of 2014 when a sell-out 20,000 saw England defeat Canada in Paris.

